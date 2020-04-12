In this report, the Global PAA Scale Inhibitor Industry Depth Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PAA Scale Inhibitor Industry Depth Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PAA can be used as scale inhibitor and dispersant in circulating cool water systems in power plants, iron & steel factories, chemical fertilizer plants, refineries and air conditioning systems. It includes acrylic acid homopolymer, acrylic acid / maleic acid copolymer, acrylic acid / sulfonic acid copolymer, etc.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world PAA scale inhibitor industry. The main players are BASF, DOW, Lubrizol, Arkema and Nippon Shokubai. The global sales of PAA scale inhibitor will increase to 286.9 K MT in 2018 from 239.7 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.68%.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 82% of the global consumption volume in total.

PAA scale inhibitor has several types, which include acrylic acid homopolymer, acrylic acid / maleic acid copolymer and acrylic acid / sulfonic acid copolymer. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With dispersive effect of PAA scale inhibitor, the downstream application industries will need more PAA scale inhibitor products. So, PAA scale inhibitor has a huge market potential in the future.

The global PAA Scale Inhibitor market is valued at 480 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 790 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PAA Scale Inhibitor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PAA Scale Inhibitor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DOW

Lubrizol

Arkema

Nippon Shokubai

Toagosei

Falizan Tasfyeh

THWater

Shandong Xintai Water Treatment

Kairui Chemical

Dongfang Chemical

Huanuo

Runyang Chemical

Friend Water Supply Material

Haili Environmental Technology

Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic Acid Homopolymer

Acrylic Acid / Maleic Acid Copolymer

Acrylic Acid / Sulfonic Acid Copolymer

Others

Segment by Application

Oilfield Water Injection System

Industrial Cooling Water System

Others

