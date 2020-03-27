Global Oxygen Market Study Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oxygen is a chemical element with symbol O and atomic number 8. It is a member of the chalcogen group on the periodic table and is a highly reactive nonmetal and oxidizing agent that readily forms oxides with most elements as well as other compounds. By mass, oxygen is the third-most abundant element in the universe, after hydrogen and helium. At standard temperature and pressure, two atoms of the element bind to form dioxygen, a colorless and odorless diatomic gas with the formula O2. This is an important part of the atmosphere and diatomic oxygen gas constitutes 20.8% of the Earth’s atmosphere. Additionally, as oxides the element also makes up almost half of the Earth’s crust.

Major factors driving growth of this market include the stable development of metallurgy, ceramics, glass, medical and other industries, the improvement of Oxygen-generating Technology, Decline in production costs, The currently promoting energy-saving and emission-reduction by government.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product availability is the key point.

Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to Rapid development of metallurgy, medical treatment and chemical industry, increasing environmental awareness in this region, and rising focus of prominent players on the APAC market increasing technology level.

The average price will fall further

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 3 percent price erosion.

Applied to the Medical areas will become a new growth point

Increasing demand for safe and user-friendly technologies, and geriatric population growth with long-term respiratory disorders is expected to global medical oxygen market size over the forecast period. In terms of geography, developed markets of the U.S. and Europe will continue witnessing steady demand, while market will largely be driven by Asia Pacific during forecast period.

The global Oxygen market is valued at 38800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 53100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oxygen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oxygen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Linde Group

AirLiquide

Praxair

Air Product

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Airgas

MESSER

Air Water

Yingde Gases

HANGZHOU HANGYANG

SCGC

Baosteel Gases

Foshan Huate

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medical Oxygen

Industrial Oxygen

Others

Segment by Application

Metallurgical Industry

Chemical Industry

Medical

Others

