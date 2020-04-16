Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Insurance fraud is any act committed to defraud an insurance process. This occurs when a claimant attempts to obtain some benefit or advantage they are not entitled to, or when an insurer knowingly denies some benefit that is due.In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward insurance investigative outsourcing. A number of major insurers in the U.S. have turned their insurance investigative activities over to outside service providers. Insurers are finding that insurance investigative outsourcing delivers impressive results when it comes to tackling fraud along with considerable cost savings and other bottom line benefits.
The key players covered in this study
PJS Investigations Pty Ltd
CoventBridge Group
Corporate Investigative Services
Robertson＆Co
ICORP Investigations
Brumell Group
NIS Ltd.
John Cutter Investigations (JCI)
Investigation Solutions Inc.
Kelmar Global
The Cotswold Group
Rick Crouch＆Associates
V Trace Solutions
CSI Investigators Inc
ExamWorks Investigation Services
RGI Solutions
National Business Investigations
Delta Investigative Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Life Insurance Claims
Workers’ Compensation Claims
Transportation / Cargo Theft Claims
Auto Insurance Claims
Health Insurance Claims
Homeowners Insurance Claims
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Outsourced Insurance Investigative status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Outsourced Insurance Investigative development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Outsourced Insurance Investigative are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
