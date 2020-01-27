Global Outdoor Watch Market 2019-2024 | Expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% the Next Five Years

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Outdoor Watch Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 179 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Outdoor watch is the one that can be worn in various sports and features one or multiple functions to meet the requirements of professional sports. It can offer your detailed data about environment during exercise, so it has great assistant and guidance meaning for outdoor enthusiasts.To be more exact, outdoor watches are not only is a watch, more like a hi-tech equipment.

The outdoor watch is waterproof, shockproof, anti-shock and anti-friction, besides, it can measure pressure, height, heart rate and direction. Moreover, it probably has other value-added functions such as Tide Graph Display, computer operation, GPS and other emerging capabilities. The current popular outdoor sport watches are made of excellent stainless steel, titanium, aluminum, rubber, carbon fiber, or ceramic alloys. Selecting sport watch with different material can display the wearers’ unique personality.

With the development of the smartwatch in recent years, it is difficult to define the outdoor watch (also call sport watch).More and more smartwatch have the function of traditional outdoor watch.

At present, in developed countries, the outdoor watch industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s famous enterprises are mainly concentrated in Switzerland, USA and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese outdoor watch production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

China’s outdoor watch industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of outdoor watch, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of smartwatch, Chinese outdoor watch market demand is exuberant, it will provide a good opportunity for the development of watch market and technology.The smartwatch manufacturer has squeezed the traditional outdoor watch market. But there are also opportunities to the watch brands which has established to deliver quality and to determine style trends for watches.Most traditional watch manufacturers also enter into the smartwatch market.The competition will more intense in next few years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Outdoor Watch market will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 77200 million by 2024, from US$ 30200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Outdoor Watch business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Outdoor Watch market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Outdoor Watch value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Quartz Movement

Mechanical Movement

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts

Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Swatch Group, Rolex, Suunto, Casio, Seiko, Garmin, LUMINOX, Fossil, Citizen, Chopard, Movado Group, TIMEX, NOMOS GlashÃ¼tte, Ezon, Apple, Samsung, Pebble, Huawei, Sony, LG, Fitbit

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Watch consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Outdoor Watch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Watch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outdoor Watch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Outdoor Watch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

