Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales (2018-2023) and Drivers Analysis Forecast Report

2018-2023 Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Market Report

In this Newly Report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Outdoor Watch market for 2018-2023.

Outdoor watch is the one that can be worn in various sports and features one or multiple functions to meet the requirements of professional sports. It can offer your detailed data about environment during exercise, so it has great assistant and guidance meaning for outdoor enthusiasts.To be more exact, outdoor watches are not only is a watch, more like a hi-tech equipment.

The outdoor watch is waterproof, shockproof, anti-shock and anti-friction, besides, it can measure pressure, height, heart rate and direction. Moreover, it probably has other value-added functions such as Tide Graph Display, computer operation, GPS and other emerging capabilities. The current popular outdoor sport watches are made of excellent stainless steel, titanium, aluminum, rubber, carbon fiber, or ceramic alloys. Selecting sport watch with different material can display the wearersÃ¢â¬â¢ unique personality.

With the development of the smartwatch in recent years, it is difficult to define the outdoor watch (also call sport watch).More and more smartwatch have the function of traditional outdoor watch.

At present, in developed countries, the outdoor watch industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds famous enterprises are mainly concentrated in Switzerland, USA and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesÃ¢â¬â¢ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese outdoor watch production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

ChinaÃ¢â¬â¢s outdoor watch industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of outdoor watch, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of smartwatch, Chinese outdoor watch market demand is exuberant, it will provide a good opportunity for the development of watch market and technology.The smartwatch manufacturer has squeezed the traditional outdoor watch market. But there are also opportunities to the watch brands which has established to deliver quality and to determine style trends for watches.Most traditional watch manufacturers also enter into the smartwatch market.The competition will more intense in next few years.

Over the next five years, projects that Outdoor Watch will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 77200 million by 2023, from US$ 30200 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Outdoor Watch market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Quartz Movement

Mechanical Movement

Segmentation by application:

Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts

Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Swatch Group

Rolex

Suunto

Casio

Seiko

Garmin

LUMINOX

Fossil

Citizen

Chopard

Movado Group

TIMEX

NOMOS GlashÃÂ¼tte

Ezon

Apple

Samsung

Pebble

Huawei

Sony

LG

Fitbit

Research Objectives

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Watch Consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Watch Consumption market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Watch Consumption manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outdoor Watch Consumption with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Outdoor Watch Consumption submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Marketing Channel

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Marketing Channel Development Trend included in Outdoor Watch Consumption industry

Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy of Outdoor Watch Consumption market

Target Client

Distributors/Traders List

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Technology Progress/Risk

Substitutes Threat

Technology Progress in Outdoor Watch Consumption Industry

Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

Economic/Political Environmental Change

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Market Forecast 2018-2023

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast 2018-2023

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2023

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Production Forecast by Type 2018-2023

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Consumption Forecast by Application 2018-2023

Outdoor Watch Consumption Price Forecast 2018-2023

Lastly In this Outdoor Watch Consumption Market analysis, traders and distributors analysis is given along with contact details. For material and equipment suppliers also, contact details are given. New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Key Points Covered in TOC:

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Market Research Report 2018

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2017-2018)

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2017-2018)

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Market Analysis by Application

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Outdoor Watch Consumption Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Market Forecast (2018-2023)

