Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Installation Type (Retrofit and New installation), Wattage (Less than 50 watt, 50-150 Watt, and More than 150), Application (Highway &Roadway, Architectural and Public Places, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa).

Market Definition

The outdoor led lighting can be defined as lighting sources that used for illuminating or lighting in the outdoor space. Consumers or Municipalities deploying these light solutions in the outdoor applications for enhancing the ambience beauty and security. Moreover, these lighting solutions are highly energy-efficient, offer longer lifespan compare to traditional lighting solutions. Moreover, outdoor LED lighting solutions have lower impact on the environment. These lighting solutions used in a variety of applications such as wall washing, lighting pathways, signage lighting, area lighting and more. Global outdoor LED lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=26830

Market Segmentation

> On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

> On the basis of Installation type, the market is segmented into retrofit and new installation.

> On the basis of wattage type, the market is segmented into less than 50 watt, 50-150 watt, and more than 150 watt.

> On the basis of application, the market is segmented into highway and roadway, architectural and public places.

Market Players

Some of the prominent participants operating in global outdoor LED lighting market are:-

> Signify Holding (Philips Lighting)

> OSRAM Gmbh, General Electric

> Zumbotel Group AG, Cree, Inc.

> Hubbell, Astute Lighting Limited

> Bamford Lighting

> Dialight

> Eaton

> Evluma

> Interled

> Neptun Light, Inc.

> Skyska

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=26830

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]