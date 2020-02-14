Global Outdoor LED Displays Market 2021: Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

The global outdoor LED display market is largely consolidated with the prominence of a few large companies that hold majority market share. Top companies in the global outdoor LED display market to name are Barco N.V., LG Electronics, Daktronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Sony Corporation. R& D investments for selected target areas, expansion of product portfolio, and initiatives for B2B sales development are some of the core growth strategies leading players in this market are focused on.

The report on the global outdoor LED display market involves extensive analysis of current and historic growth trends and serves as a dependable business instrument for target readers. The analysis presented is for the forecast period of 2017 to 2021, with 2016 as the base year. The report includes extensive analysis of the industry drivers, challenges, growth trends across different regions and impact analysis of drivers and restraints. Additionally, the report also includes an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, company profiles, influence of drivers and restraints and current growth trends for outdoor LED displays market across a host of end-use applications such as an advertisement, concerts promotion at streets, new product launches, and score updates in stadiums and

The outdoor LED display market report includes an elaborate executive summary with a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also highlights growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities that are expected to influence the markets growth over the forecast period. The report provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography, and competitive structure, thus presenting a satisfactory analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global outdoor LED display market. The study provides a holistic view of the market providing revenue estimations in US$ Mn and volume estimations in terms of Mn units over key geographical segemnts.

The objective of this study on the global market for outdoor LED is to describe, define, and examine the market for the forecast period between 2017 and 2021. It looks into growth opportunities that stockholders can leverage and chart a competitive landscape of this progressive market.

Global Outdoor LED Display Market: Research Methodology

The primary research phase involved tapping into industry-centric databases and conducting extensive interviews with opinion leaders and industry experts. The primary research phase also involved collating data and obtaining viewpoint of opinion leaders about growth trends in the outdoor LED display market in the future. The secondary research phase, on the other hand, involved reaching out to online paid databases and present revenue and market size estimates for the 2017-2021 forecast period.

Apart from this, rising number of modern construction projects such as shopping malls and multiplexes deploy LED displays such as LED display matrix, LED billboards, and LED video walls. The LED displays used in these commercial spaces are mainly for advertising purpose that are attractive to consumers. The large screen that displays content with flashy colors and thunderous sound grabs attention of visitors to view the message. Most multiplexes are deploying high definition LED screens to display videos and movies as a part of paid advertisements for their clients. The increasing number of promotional activities of business firms and corporate organizations is also aiding the growth of outdoor LED display market. Most corporate organizations, companies, business firms, and brands showcase themselves to enhance their visibility. Some of these advertising activities involve showcasing on billboards and LED screens on streets and malls. Consumer goods brands, for instance, advertise their products through LED billboards at crowded locations such as bus stations and railway stations, thus further aiding the growth of the outdoor LED display market.

Considering a number of favorable factors driving the installation of LED displays, the global outdoor LED display (installed) market is likely to clock a phenomenal 88.0% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2021.

