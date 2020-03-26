Global Outdoor LED Display Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-outdoor-led-display-competitive-market-share-andamp;-forecast-2019
Light emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor chip that emits light of different wavelength in the visible spectrum along with emission of UV and infrared light.
Outdoor LED displays have been gaining popularity in the recent years, owing to significant technological advancements such as automated LED displays, wireless control systems, better picture quality, and high brightness.
The global outdoor LED display market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus of market players to expand in China, Japan, India, and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global outdoor LED display market in 2017.
The global Outdoor LED Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Outdoor LED Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Outdoor LED Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Barco N.V.
Daktronics
LG Electronics
Panasonic
Toshiba
Lighthouse Technologies
Shenzhen Dicolor
Leyard
EKTA
Electronic Displays
ElectroMedia
Euro Display
Rotapanel

Sony
Optoelectronics
Leyard Optoelectronic
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Technology
Surface Mounted
Individually Mounted
By Color Display
Tri-Color
Monochrome
Full Color
Segment by Application
Billboards
Mobile LED Display
LED Traffic Lights
Perimeter Boards
Video Walls
Other Matrix Boards
