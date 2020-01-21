Global Outdoor Furniture Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Outdoor Furniture Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Outdoor Furniture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Outdoor Furniture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Outdoor Furniture, also called garden furniture or patio furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of Outdoor Furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii. Different types of outdoor furniture include chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers & daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to offer appropriate décor, and comfort.

Global Outdoor Furniture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International Company Limited

DEDON

KETTAL

Gloster

The Keter Group

Linya Group

Tuuci

MR DEARM

HIGOLD

Artie

Lloyd Flanders

Rattan

Emu Group

Barbeques Galore

COMFORT

Fischer Mobel GmbH

Royal Botania

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Hartman

Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

Treasure Garden Incorporated

Patio Furniture Industries

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Textile

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3299335-global-outdoor-furniture-market-research-report-2018

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Metal

1.1.2.2 Plastic

1.1.2.3 Wood

1.1.2.4 Textile

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Residential

1.1.3.2 Commercial

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

1.2.2.2 North America

1.2.2.3 Europe

1.2.2.4 South America

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Yotrio Corporation

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 Brown Jordan

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 Agio International Company Limited

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 DEDON

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 KETTAL

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 Gloster

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.7 The Keter Group

6.7.1 Company Information

6.7.2 Product Specifications

6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.8 Linya Group

6.8.1 Company Information

6.8.2 Product Specifications

6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.9 Tuuci

6.9.1 Company Information

6.9.2 Product Specifications

6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.10 MR DEARM

6.10.1 Company Information

6.10.2 Product Specifications

6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.11 HIGOLD

6.12 Artie

6.13 Lloyd Flanders

6.14 Rattan

6.15 Emu Group

6.16 Barbeques Galore

6.17 COMFORT

6.18 Fischer Mobel GmbH

6.19 Royal Botania

6.20 Homecrest Outdoor Living

6.21 Hartman

6.22 Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

6.23 Treasure Garden Incorporated

6.24 Patio Furniture Industries

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)