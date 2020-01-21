Global Outdoor Furniture Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Outdoor Furniture Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Outdoor Furniture Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Outdoor Furniture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Outdoor Furniture, also called garden furniture or patio furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of Outdoor Furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii. Different types of outdoor furniture include chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers & daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to offer appropriate décor, and comfort.
Global Outdoor Furniture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Yotrio Corporation
Brown Jordan
Agio International Company Limited
DEDON
KETTAL
Gloster
The Keter Group
Linya Group
Tuuci
MR DEARM
HIGOLD
Artie
Lloyd Flanders
Rattan
Emu Group
Barbeques Galore
COMFORT
Fischer Mobel GmbH
Royal Botania
Homecrest Outdoor Living
Hartman
Trex Company (Polyx Wood)
Treasure Garden Incorporated
Patio Furniture Industries
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Metal
Plastic
Wood
Textile
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3299335-global-outdoor-furniture-market-research-report-2018
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Metal
1.1.2.2 Plastic
1.1.2.3 Wood
1.1.2.4 Textile
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Residential
1.1.3.2 Commercial
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
1.2.2.2 North America
1.2.2.3 Europe
1.2.2.4 South America
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Yotrio Corporation
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 Brown Jordan
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 Agio International Company Limited
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 DEDON
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 KETTAL
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 Gloster
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 The Keter Group
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 Linya Group
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Tuuci
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 MR DEARM
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 HIGOLD
6.12 Artie
6.13 Lloyd Flanders
6.14 Rattan
6.15 Emu Group
6.16 Barbeques Galore
6.17 COMFORT
6.18 Fischer Mobel GmbH
6.19 Royal Botania
6.20 Homecrest Outdoor Living
6.21 Hartman
6.22 Trex Company (Polyx Wood)
6.23 Treasure Garden Incorporated
6.24 Patio Furniture Industries
Continued….
Contact Us: [email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)