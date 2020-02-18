Global: Outdoor Furniture Market 2019

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Outdoor Furniture Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 183 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Outdoor Furniture market. Outdoor Furniture, also called garden furniture or patio furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of Outdoor Furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii. Different types of outdoor furniture include chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers and daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to offer appropriate dÃ©cor, and comfort.

Outdoor furniture is growing nowadays due to initiatives taken by the government for funding more to more open spaces such as public garden, sports area and other area where people can relax.

Emergence of retro feeling is a major trend being witnessed in the global outdoor furniture market. Consumers are shifting their preferences back to crochet, natural, and woven styles, which add texture to all kinds of spaces. The woven trend is likely to move one step ahead of all trends, owing to the introduction of new and non-traditional colors offering fresh look, particularly in summers. Use of wood, and other natural materials such as teak and rattan, have gained increased momentum for producing outdoor furniture. Eco-friendly is becoming the integral part of mainstream outdoor furniture. Effects of toxic finishes, negative impacts of deforestation, and environmental concerns have compelled manufacturers in adopting green solutions. Some manufacturers of outdoor furniture have already commenced implementing strategies for green manufacturing processes. For example, IKEA has started operating up to 30 windmills in HÃ¤rjedalen, Sweden, to place itself as an independent energy manufacturing company.

The global market for outdoor furniture is highly diversified and competitive. In a bid to position themselves as energy-efficient and environment-friendly stores, vendors in the market are increasingly concentrating on furnishing items in retail space, and launching handcrafted furniture. Outdoor Furniture industry is relatively fragmented, Yotrio Corporation is the world leading manufacturer in global Outdoor Furniture market with the market share of 3.27%, in terms of revenue, followed by Brown Jordan, Agio International, DEDON and KETTAL.

According to this study, over the next five years the Outdoor Furniture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Outdoor Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Outdoor Furniture market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Outdoor Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Outdoor Furniture market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Outdoor Furniture players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Textile

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Outdoor Furniture in each application, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Furniture market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Furniture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outdoor Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Outdoor Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

