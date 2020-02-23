Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Outdoor Furniture Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Outdoor Furniture Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Outdoor furniture is basically a type of furniture such as tables and chairs, which are intended to use for outdoor purposes. This kind of furniture is also used for decoration. The market for outdoor furniture is primarily driven by changing lifestyle and growth in purchasing power of consumers. Furthermore, rising adoption of the furniture owing to intensifying hospitality industry, public places such as gardens, and business spaces are further aiding the growth of the market. Major players are continuously improving their product designs and collection to cater the demand of the furniture. In addition to this, escalating number of tourists in diverse places like historical monuments, hill stations and natural places has resulted in increased number of resorts and hotels in those places, which is further expected to surge the demand for outdoor furniture. On the other hand, high cost associated with the material may pose significant challenge to the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of Outdoor Furniture Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Outdoor Furniture Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Outdoor Furniture market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Outdoor Furniture Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Outdoor Furniture Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Outdoor Furniture Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3900661-outdoor-furniture-market-size-study-by-type-plastic

By Type:

Plastic Outdoor Furniture

Metal Outdoor Furniture

Wood Outdoor Furniture

Resin Outdoor Furniture

By Application:

Public Outdoor Furniture

Leisure and Decoration

Outdoor Activities

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

Sitra Holdings (International)

Barbeques Galore

Tuuci

Fischer Mobel

Agio International Company

Hartman

The Keter

Linya Group

Vixen Hill

Gloster

My Dream

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Yotrio

DEDON

Tenghuang

Target Audience of the Outdoor Furniture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Outdoor Furniture, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Outdoor Furniture, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Outdoor Furniture, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Outdoor Furniture Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Outdoor Furniture Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Outdoor Furniture Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Outdoor Furniture, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Outdoor Furniture, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Plastic Outdoor Furniture

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Metal Outdoor Furniture

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Wood Outdoor Furniture

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Resin Outdoor Furniture

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit –https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3900661-outdoor-furniture-market-size-study-by-type-plastic

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)