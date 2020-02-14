MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Outboard Engine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 117 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Outboard Engine Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Outboard Engine is a detachable propulsion system for boats installed outside of the hull (ship), consisting of a self-contained unit that includes engine, gearbox and propeller or jet drive, designed to be affixed to the outside of the transom. With features of simple structure, light weight, easy disassembly and operation, low noise, it is suitable for use in the river, lakes and coastal waters.

Scope of the Report:

The downstream industries of outboard engine products are personal boat, commercial boat and government enforcement boat. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the growth of recreation expense, the consumption increase of outboard engine will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the outboard engine products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of outboard engine products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the outboard engine field hastily.

The worldwide market for Outboard Engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% over the next five years, will reach 8290 million US$ in 2024, from 4770 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Outboard Engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yamaha

Brunswick

Honda

BRP

Suzuki

Tohatsu

Parsun

Hidea

Weimin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fuel-oil outboard

Electric outboard

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Boat

Commercial Boat

Government Enforcement Boat

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Outboard Engine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Outboard Engine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Outboard Engine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Outboard Engine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Outboard Engine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Outboard Engine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Outboard Engine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

