Global Osteosarcoma Market 2019 Assessment On Competition 2023

Osteosarcoma Market – Scenario

Osteosarcoma is a bone tumor that may occur in any bone of the body. Approximately 75% of cases, patients with osteosarcoma are between 15-25 years old. Male are more as often suffer from osteosarcoma than females.

Leading Industry Players

Some of the key players in the global market are

Pfizer (U.S.)

Novartis (U.S.)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (U.K)

Baxter (U.S.)

Advaxis Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Isofol Medical AB (Sweden)

Regional Analysis

The global osteosarcoma market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Constantly increasing the patient population of cancer, increasing the number of cases in children, and increasing government support for research in the healthcare domain drive the Americas market growth and remains responsible for making it one of the largest global market.

Europe holds the second position in the market due to increasing development and more focus on healthcare domain. Countries such as Germany and France are investing more in research & development to develop new treatment methods for various types of cancer. According to the European Cancer Organization, incidence rates of cancer diseases including osteosarcoma have increased by 41% and 50% respectively between 1993-1995 and 2012-2014. It is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global osteosarcoma market owing to emerging player and focus of established players in this region. Moreover, developing countries such as India, China, and the Republic of Korea are focusing on research & development and minimizing barriers to drug approval, which is projected to boost the market growth in this region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa owns the minimum market share of the osteosarcoma market due to less development in the healthcare services such as new and advanced diagnosis & treatment methods in healthcare domain.

Segmentation

The global osteosarcoma market is segmented on the basis of types, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the types, it is further segmented into intramedullary osteosarcoma, juxtacortical osteosarcoma, and extra-skeletal osteosarcoma.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into biopsy, X-ray, MRI, CT Scan, bone scan, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, cancer research centers, and others.

