Global Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Highlights & Opportunities 2025

Despite the economic and political uncertainty in the recent past, the global healthcare industry has been receiving positive nudges from reformative and technological disruptions in medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotech, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Key markets across the world are facing a massive rise in demand for critical care services that are pushing global healthcare spending levels to unimaginable limits.

A rapidly multiplying geriatric population; increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and cardiac disease; growing awareness among patients; and heavy investments in clinical innovation are just some of the factors that are impacting the performance of the global healthcare industry. Proactive measures such as healthcare cost containment, primary care delivery, innovation in medical procedures (3-D printing, blockchain, and robotic surgery to name a few), safe and effective drug delivery, and well-defined healthcare regulatory compliance models are targeted at placing the sector on a high growth trajectory across key regional markets.

Parent Indicators Healthcare

Current expenditure on health, % of gross domestic product

Current expenditure on health, per capita, US$ purchasing power parities (current prices, current PPPs)

Annual growth rate of current expenditure on health, per capita, in real terms

Out-of-pocket expenditure, % of current expenditure on health

Out-of-pocket expenditure, per capita, US$ purchasing power parity (current prices, current PPPs)

Physicians, Density per 1000 population (head counts)

Nurses, Density per 1000 population (head counts)

Total hospital beds, per 1000 population

Curative (acute) care beds, per 1000 population

Medical technology, Magnetic Resonance Imaging units, total, per million population

Medical technology, Computed Tomography scanners, total, per million population

Research Methodology

Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.

Standard Report Structure

Executive Summary

Market Definition

Macro-economic analysis

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Forecast Factors

Segmental Analysis and Forecast

Regional Analysis

Competition Analysis

Market Taxonomy

The global osteoarthritis treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Treatment Type

Drugs

Assistive Devices

Disease Type

Knee Osteoarthritis

Spine Osteoarthritis

Foot & Ankle Osteoarthritis

Shoulder Osteoarthritis

Hand Osteoarthritis

Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

