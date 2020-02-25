Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global orthopedic soft tissue repair market is expected to reach USD 10,675.18 million by 2024, from USD 6,167.25 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing rate of accident & injuries, growth in aging population and rising healthcare expenditure. On the other hand, lack of awareness may hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, lack of awareness may hinder the growth of the market. The orthopedic soft tissue repair market in the Global region is leading in North America.

The key market players for Global orthopedic soft tissue repair market are listed below;

Smith & Nephew PLC,

Depuy Synthes (J&J),

Medtronic

The market is further segmented into;

product type,

procedure,

end user

The global orthopedic soft tissue repair market is segmented on the basis of product type, procedure, end user. On the basis of product type, global orthopedic soft tissue repair market is segmented into fixation devices, tissue patch and laparoscopic instruments. In 2017, fixation devices segment is expected to dominate the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market with 54.1% market share and is expected to reach USD 6,057.63 million by 2024, with the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of procedure, the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market is segmented into anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), rotator cuff, vaginal prolapse, lateral epicondylitis, Achilles and gluteal tendon. In 2017, anterior cruciate ligament market segment is expected to dominate the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market with 49.0%, to reach USD 5,443.30 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of end user, the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory center and orthopedic clinics. In 2017, the hospitals market segment is expected to account for the largest share of 47.3% of the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market, by end user. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global orthopedic soft tissue repair market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global orthopedic soft tissue repair market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

