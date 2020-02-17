Global Orthopedic Devices Market Report by Investment Feasibility, Sales, Production, Manufacturers, Regions and Cost Structure and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Orthopedic Devices Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Fracture management products include a wide variety of devices including wires, pins, screws, plates, spinal fixation devices, and artificial ligaments. Other orthopedic medical devices include other reconstructive implants, arthroscopy products, electrical stimulation products, and casting products.

The adoption of less invasive procedures has reduced the risk of trauma to soft tissues near the diseased area and helped in the prevention of large incisions. The preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries is increasing due to its use for many complex spine and orthopedic disorders, microscopic treatment of complex musculoskeletal conditions, and joint replacement. It is also used for arthroscopic repairs of sports-related injuries and arthroplasty.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Joint Reconstruction

Spinal Devices

Trauma Fixation Devices

Orthobiologics

Arthroscopic Devices

Segment by Application

Elbow

Foot and ankle

Hip

Knee

Shoulder

Spine

Cranio Maxillofacial (CMF)

Others

“‘Medical device’ means any instrument, apparatus, implement, machine, appliance, implant, reagent for in vitro use, software, material or other similar or related article, intended by the manufacturer to be used, alone or in combination, for human beings, for one or more of the specific medical purpose(s).”

The introduction of advanced technology in the medical device industry has revolutionized and improved the health care services globally. With health information technology (HIT) playing a key role in the developments of the medical device industry, manufacturers have started developing new and innovative medical equipment, surgical tools, and innovative devices. The rapid advancement of innovative technology today is propelling fundamental changes in several, if not all, industries. Due to the speed of current breakthroughs, this process is now widely referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As one of the world’s largest industries, the healthcare sector is greatly affected by this technology-driven transformation that is expected to change our everyday lives more than anything humankind has ever seen.

These past few years have continued a trend for being transformative in the world of medical innovation. Some of the most immerging trends can be mentioned as; Integrating Portable Healthcare, Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions, Tying healthcare data and solutions together, Rising popularity of wearable medical devices, Technology spillover: innovation across industries, higher emphasis on ensuring cyber-security, Expanding with Value, 3D medical printing and many more.

