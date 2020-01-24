Global Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market Overview, Supply Chain, Key Players, & Analysis To 2019 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The orthopedic bone cement and casting materials market can be classified on the basis of materials used in the cast and in bone cement. Casts are made of plaster or fiberglass with cotton embedded in it to provide padding around bones. Plaster bandages consist of cotton bandages combined with plaster of paris (calcined gypsum). Currently, synthetic materials such as knitted fiberglass bandages impregnated with polyurethane and bandages of thermoplastic are also being used. These casts are available in various lengths and designs suiting the area of application.



Joint arthroplasty is expected to be the most lucrative among all the applications of orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials, with a market attractiveness index of 2.1, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the projected period.

The global Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

DePuy Orthopaedics

Zimmer

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Biomet

Orthofix International

Market size by Product

Bone Cement

Casting Materials



Market size by End User

Joint Arthroplasty

Trauma Cases

Sports Injury

Spine Surgeries

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

…



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions.

