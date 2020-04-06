In this report, the Global Ortho Cresol Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ortho Cresol Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ortho-cresol-depth-analysis-2019
Ortho Cresol is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.
Ortho Cresol is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2017, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2017, 26138 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.
The global Ortho Cresol market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ortho Cresol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ortho Cresol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sasol
Atul
LANXESS
SABIC
RÜTGERS Group
Deepak Novochem Technologies
Nantong Xingchen Synthetic
JFE Chemical
Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical
Juye Runjia Chemical
Nanjing Datang Chemical
Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology
Yueyang Xingchang
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Extraction Process
Synthesis Process
Segment by Application
Resin
Herbicides
Disinfectant
Other
