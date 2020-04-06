In this report, the Global Ortho Cresol Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ortho Cresol Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ortho-cresol-depth-analysis-2019



Ortho Cresol is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

Ortho Cresol is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2017, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2017, 26138 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.

The global Ortho Cresol market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ortho Cresol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ortho Cresol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sasol

Atul

LANXESS

SABIC

RÜTGERS Group

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Nanjing Datang Chemical

Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

Yueyang Xingchang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process

Segment by Application

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ortho-cresol-depth-analysis-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com