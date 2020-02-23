GLOBAL ORGANIC WHEY PROTEIN MARKET 2019: KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, SUPPLY, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

Many vendors are encouraged to introduce new products, which in turn, increases their revenue flow and expand their customer base. Successful product launches also increases the market share and provide a competitive edge to the market.

Growing popularity of vegan protein powders

Vegans do not consume dairy products, butter or cheese, and animal products such as eggs and milk. There is an increase in the demand for vegan protein powders such as hemp protein and pea protein due to rise in the vegan population and rising health awareness.

The global Organic Whey Protein market is valued at 900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Whey Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Organic Whey Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Whey Protein in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Organic Whey Protein market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Organic Whey Protein market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Milk Specialties

NOW Foods

Organic Valley

Organic Protein Company

Organic Whey

Market size by Product

Organic Whey

Organic Protein

Market size by End User

Nutraceutical

Food and Beverages

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organic Whey Protein Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Organic Whey Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Organic Whey

1.4.3 Organic Protein

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Organic Whey Protein Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Nutraceutical

1.5.3 Food and Beverages

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Organic Whey Protein Market Size

2.1.1 Global Organic Whey Protein Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Organic Whey Protein Sales 2013-2025

2.2 Organic Whey Protein Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Organic Whey Protein Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Organic Whey Protein Revenue by Regions

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Milk Specialties

11.1.1 Milk Specialties Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Milk Specialties Organic Whey Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.1.4 Milk Specialties Organic Whey Protein Products Offered

11.1.5 Milk Specialties Recent Development

11.2 NOW Foods

11.2.1 NOW Foods Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 NOW Foods Organic Whey Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.2.4 NOW Foods Organic Whey Protein Products Offered

11.2.5 NOW Foods Recent Development

11.3 Organic Valley

11.3.1 Organic Valley Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Organic Valley Organic Whey Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.3.4 Organic Valley Organic Whey Protein Products Offered

11.3.5 Organic Valley Recent Development

11.4 Organic Protein Company

11.4.1 Organic Protein Company Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Organic Protein Company Organic Whey Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.4.4 Organic Protein Company Organic Whey Protein Products Offered

11.4.5 Organic Protein Company Recent Development

11.5 Organic Whey

11.5.1 Organic Whey Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Organic Whey Organic Whey Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.5.4 Organic Whey Organic Whey Protein Products Offered

11.5.5 Organic Whey Recent Development

Continued…..

