Global Organic Thin Film Transistor Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Organic thin film transistors (OTFTs) consist of organic semiconducting compounds used in electronic devices, such as computer screens, having bright displays, rich colors, quick response, and are easily readable even in ambient light. OTFTs are mechanically flexible, lightweight, and foldable products, which allow manufacturers to carry out simple production processes.
The global Organic Thin Film Transistor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Organic Thin Film Transistor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Thin Film Transistor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sharp Corporation
Sony Corporation
Apple, Inc.
ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
Samsung Group
LG Electronics
Fujitsu Limited
AU Optronics Corp
BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.
Chunghwa Picture Tubes, Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
AMOLED
Electronic Paper Display
Liquid Crystal Display
Others
Segment by Application
Smartphones & Tablets
Television
Laptops
Wearable Devices
Others
