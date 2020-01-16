Global Organic Powdered Milk Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global Organic Powdered Milk Industry

This report studies the global Organic Powdered Milk market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organic Powdered Milk market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Organic Powdered Milk market is valued at 1160 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

Verla (Hyproca)

OMSCo

Prolactal GmbH (ICL)

Ingredia SA

Aurora Foods Dairy Corp.

OGNI (GMP Dairy)

Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition

Triballat Ingredients

Organic West Milk

Royal Farm

RUMI (Hoogwegt)

SunOpta, Inc.

NowFood

An organic product is made from organic raw materials. Processed organic food usually contains only organic ingredients. If non-organic ingredients are present, at least a certain percentage of the food’s total plant and animal ingredients must be organic (95% in the United States, Canada, China and Australia).

Organic powdered milk is mainly made from organic milk. All of organic products require Organic certification. Organic certification is a certification process for producers of organic food and other organic agricultural products. Requirements vary from country to country, and generally involve a set of production standards for growing, storage, processing, packaging and shipping.

Applications of organic powdered milk include infant formulas, confections, bakery products and so on. Among those applications, infant formulas account for the largest market share, which was about 76.05% in 2016.

The organic powdered milk can be divided into two categories, organic whole powder and organic skim powder. Organic skim powder is the most widely used type, holding 68.28% consumption share globally.

Global sales of organic powdered milk increased from 83924 MT in 2012 to 97674 MT in 2016. Asian-Pacific region has become the most promising market for organic milk products and many organic milk products target the region.

Different with the slow development of traditional milk product market, with more and more people cast attention on the healthy issues, organic milk products are welcomed globally and achieve fast growth. Market participants are optimistic on the organic powdered milk future market.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Organic Whole Powdered Milk

Organic Skim Powdered Milk

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Infant Formulas

Confections

Bakery Products

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Organic Powdered Milk sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Organic Powdered Milk manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Powdered Milk are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Organic Powdered Milk Manufacturers

Organic Powdered Milk Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Organic Powdered Milk Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Organic Powdered Milk market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Organic Powdered Milk Market Research Report 2018

1 Organic Powdered Milk Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Powdered Milk

1.2 Organic Powdered Milk Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Organic Powdered Milk Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Organic Powdered Milk Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Organic Whole Powdered Milk

1.2.4 Organic Skim Powdered Milk

1.3 Global Organic Powdered Milk Segment by Application

1.3.1 Organic Powdered Milk Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Infant Formulas

1.3.3 Confections

1.3.4 Bakery Products

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Organic Powdered Milk Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Organic Powdered Milk Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Organic Powdered Milk (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Organic Powdered Milk Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Organic Powdered Milk Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Organic Powdered Milk Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Organic Powdered Milk Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Organic Powdered Milk Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Organic Powdered Milk Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Organic Powdered Milk Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Organic Powdered Milk Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Powdered Milk Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Organic Powdered Milk Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Organic Powdered Milk Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Organic Powdered Milk Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Organic Powdered Milk Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Organic Powdered Milk Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Organic Powdered Milk Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Organic Powdered Milk Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Organic Powdered Milk Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Organic Powdered Milk Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Organic Powdered Milk Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Organic Powdered Milk Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Organic Powdered Milk Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Organic Powdered Milk Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Organic Powdered Milk Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Organic Powdered Milk Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Organic Powdered Milk Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Organic Powdered Milk Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Organic Powdered Milk Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Organic Powdered Milk Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Organic Powdered Milk Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Organic Powdered Milk Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Organic Powdered Milk Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Verla (Hyproca)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Organic Powdered Milk Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Verla (Hyproca) Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 OMSCo

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Organic Powdered Milk Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 OMSCo Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Prolactal GmbH (ICL)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Organic Powdered Milk Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Prolactal GmbH (ICL) Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Ingredia SA

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Organic Powdered Milk Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Ingredia SA Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Aurora Foods Dairy Corp.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Organic Powdered Milk Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Aurora Foods Dairy Corp. Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 OGNI (GMP Dairy)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Organic Powdered Milk Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 OGNI (GMP Dairy) Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Organic Powdered Milk Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Triballat Ingredients

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Organic Powdered Milk Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Triballat Ingredients Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Organic West Milk

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Organic Powdered Milk Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Organic West Milk Organic Powdered Milk Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Royal Farm

7.12 RUMI (Hoogwegt)

7.13 SunOpta, Inc.

7.14 NowFood

8 Organic Powdered Milk Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Organic Powdered Milk Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Organic Powdered Milk

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Organic Powdered Milk Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Organic Powdered Milk Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

Continued…….

