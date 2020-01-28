Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market 2019-2024| Kemet, AVX, Vishay, Panasonic, ROHM Semiconductor, Hongda Electronics Corp, Sunlord

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors uses a conductive polymer material, has an extremely low equivalent series resistance (ESR), and has the ability to reduce ripple voltage, allowing larger ripple currents to pass through. In the case of frequency changes, the capacitance is very stable. Such capacitors are mainly used in Automotive, Military, Portable consumer, Medical and other fields.



Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific has the largest global consumption quantity and manufacturers in Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors in 2017.

In the industry, Kemet profits most in 2016 and recent years, while AVX and Vishay ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.99%, 27.05% and 15.14% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, including ESR at 100kHz [m] 100, ESR at 100kHz [m] 100-200 and ESR at 100kHz [m] 200. And ESR at 100kHz [m] 100-200 is the main type for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, and the ESR at 100kHz [m] 100-200 reached a sales volume of approximately 48.98 M Unit in 2017, with 35.86% of global sales volume.

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kemet

AVX

Vishay

Panasonic

ROHM Semiconductor

Hongda Electronics Corp

Sunlord

Market Segment by Type, covers

ESR at 100kHz [m] 100

ESR at 100kHz [m] 100-200

ESR at 100kHz [m] 200

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Military

Portable consumer

Medical

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

…



