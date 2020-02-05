Global Organic Matcha Tea Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

— Matcha is shade-grown green tea, and it is famous for being used in the tea ceremony of Japan; the leaves of which are hand-picked, steamed, air dried, de-stemmed and slow-ground on granite wheels to produce a calming, antioxidant powerhouse drink which burns fat and increases energy and focus.
Matcha tea is unique because the process of shading and harvesting increases the content of L-Theanine, an amino acid that helps balance the caffeine. While matcha may contain the same caffeine as other types of tea, the L-Theanine is known to create calmness without drowsiness.
The global Organic Matcha Tea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Organic Matcha Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Matcha Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aiya
Marushichi Seicha
ShaoXing Royal Tea
Marukyu Koyamaen
ujimatcha
Yanoen
AOI Seicha
DoMatcha
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Drinking-use Matcha Tea
Additive-use Matcha Tea
Segment by Application
Drinking Tea
Pastry
Ice Cream
Beverage
Table Of Contents:
1 Organic Matcha Tea Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Matcha Tea
1.2 Organic Matcha Tea Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Matcha Tea Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Drinking-use Matcha Tea
1.2.3 Additive-use Matcha Tea
1.3 Organic Matcha Tea Segment by Application
1.3.1 Organic Matcha Tea Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Drinking Tea
1.3.3 Pastry
1.3.4 Ice Cream
1.3.5 Beverage
1.3 Global Organic Matcha Tea Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Organic Matcha Tea Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Organic Matcha Tea Market Size
1.4.1 Global Organic Matcha Tea Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Organic Matcha Tea Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Organic Matcha Tea Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Organic Matcha Tea Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Organic Matcha Tea Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Organic Matcha Tea Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Organic Matcha Tea Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Organic Matcha Tea Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Organic Matcha Tea Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Organic Matcha Tea Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Matcha Tea Business
7.1 Aiya
7.1.1 Aiya Organic Matcha Tea Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Organic Matcha Tea Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Aiya Organic Matcha Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Marushichi Seicha
7.2.1 Marushichi Seicha Organic Matcha Tea Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Organic Matcha Tea Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Marushichi Seicha Organic Matcha Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 ShaoXing Royal Tea
7.3.1 ShaoXing Royal Tea Organic Matcha Tea Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Organic Matcha Tea Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 ShaoXing Royal Tea Organic Matcha Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Marukyu Koyamaen
7.4.1 Marukyu Koyamaen Organic Matcha Tea Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Organic Matcha Tea Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Marukyu Koyamaen Organic Matcha Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 ujimatcha
7.5.1 ujimatcha Organic Matcha Tea Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Organic Matcha Tea Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 ujimatcha Organic Matcha Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
