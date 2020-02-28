Fact.MR has actively published a new research study titled “Global Organic Feed Market Indicates Notable CAGR growth at (7.1%) until the end of 2028 | Key Players are SunOpt. Inc, Kreamer Feed Inc., Scratch and Peck Feeds., Etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the global organic feed market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global organic feed market is expected to showcase impressive growth in CAGR during the period until 2028.

Demand for greater quantity and variety of organic feed in the meat and dairy industry is imminent, with the growth in affluent population worldwide. Key players in the organic feed market are focusing on increasing the production capacity, while challenging the already strained natural resource base. Major increases are being made in the investment related to organic feed, with developing countries witnessing a rise in investment of 50%. Utilization of productivity enhancing products, such as crop growth regulators, is gaining emphasis to address the aforementioned challenges effectively.

A recent study of FactMR envisages the organic feed market to record an impressive growth at 7.1% value CAGR between the period of forecast, 2018 and 2028. Organic feed market players who leverage available resources for delivering economic growth, improved food security and nutrition, and environmental sustainability, are expected to witness promising future growth prospects.

The report opines that the organic feed market will significantly benefit from growing rate of organic meat consumption, which can be attributed to constantly changing lifestyle, and cultural trends perceived in youth population. Accelerated demand for organic meat, driven by the consumer inclination toward consumption of protein-rich diets in light of rising fitness and health consciousness, will fuel demand for organic feed in the upcoming years. Organic feed producers are therefore focusing on expansion of the production capacities, in a bid to cater increasing demand.

With consumer demand for organic and natural foods witnessing a steady rise, several technologies are being adopted by organic feed producers, who aim at enhancing the animal performance via organic and natural solutions. Aiding production of high-quality meat, enabling weight-gain in animals while improving performance of their digestive system, are key attributes of organic feed that have spurred their demand in the animal feedstock industry. A large number of programs and initiatives concerning animal welfare and pet health have enlightened consumers in making a cautious choice while purchasing animal feed or pet food. Most consumers are now preferring healthy and organic animal feed over their chemical ingredients-based counterparts. Animals fed with organic feed have been discerned to show enhanced immune reactivity, and relatively stronger growth, which in turn has increased the consumer attention toward organic feed.

The organic feed market continues to witness a major demand-supply gap, with one of the major impediments being absence of certified organic feed. Organic feed producers are continuing to innovate and invest at the mill level, meanwhile partnering with relevant industries for addressing the rising requirement. Progress at the feed supply and mill level is likely to become the game changer for the organic poultry and meat production, which in turn is poised to positively impact growth of the organic feed market.

Irrespective of the nature of the end market, non-organic (conventional) or organic, key players in the organic feed market are constantly focusing on the provision of a complete range of options to their customers, for meeting both niche and mainstream markets. This will further offset the aspect of supply being an impediment to growth of the organic feed market. Key market players are focusing on the leveraging the latest technology and science, employing proper certification programs, and advancing their infrastructure, processes, and relationships for meeting their customer requirements.

