Global Oral Health Ingredients Market to Witness Steady Expansion by the end of 029

FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Global Oral Health Ingredients Market to Witness Steady Expansion during 2019-2029 | Key Player are BASF SE, Cargill, Ashland, DSM Nutritional Products, Henkel, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the oral health ingredients market during the period from 2019-2029. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global oral health ingredients market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 4% CAGR during the period until 2029.

Request for Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3467

The oral health ingredients market witnessed healthy growth at a volume CAGR of 3.2% between 2014 and 2018. By the end of 2018, the global sales of oral health ingredients reached 9.9 billion tons as demand for oral care products grew with increased prevalence of oral diseases.

Currently, more consumers are willing to adopt healthy dental care habits, which is directly reflected in increased dental care expenditure. This will boost oral care ingredient sales to cross 10.3 million tons by the end of 2019.

The oral health ingredients market is set to witness healthy growth at a volume CAGR of 4% through the forecast period between 2019 and 2029.

As total dental expenditure per capita and sales of oral care products are significantly higher in North America, it is currently the leading market for oral health ingredients.

Increasing oral care awareness campaigns by public and private sector to promote healthy dental care regime are spurring sales in emerging countries, such as Thailand and India. South Asia is emerging as a high-growth market for oral health ingredient stakeholders.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of Oral Health Ingredients Market?

High prevalence of oral diseases in developing as well as developed countries has increased the sales of oral care and dental hygiene products. Steady demand for oral healthcare products is driving the oral health ingredients industry.

Changing lifestyle and growing disposable income is triggering demand for high-quality oral healthcare products. Manufacturers are responding by including novel ingredients that aid in preventive care.

Increasing sales of oral healthcare products with specialized benefits, such as teeth whitening, gum care, and halitosis prevention, has fueled innovation in oral health ingredients market.

Browse Full Report on Oral Health Ingredients Market with TOC – https://www.factmr.com/report/3467/oral-health-ingredients-market

Leading companies involved in the oral health ingredients market include BASF SE, Cargill, Ashland, DSM Nutritional Products, Henkel, Spectrum Chemicals, MANE, DUpont, Biosecure Lab, and Orkila. Key brands that have been assessed in the study include Johnson & Johnson, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Unilever SE, Procter & Gamble, and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Green Dentistry Trends will Bolster Demand for Bio-based Oral Health Ingredients

Clean label movement has spread across the world to awaken consumers about the ingredients used in manufacturing of their favorite cosmetics or personal care products; the dental care industry is no exception. Consumers are becoming apprehensive about oral healthcare products with harmful chemical ingredients. In addition, increasing trust on natural or herbal products over chemical-based products is inducing consumer interest towards oral healthcare products with bio-based oral health ingredients. Currently synthetic oral health ingredients are used widely in the dental care industry, attributing to the cost-efficiency and application versatility in dental care products with specific properties, such as texture, flavor, and color. Owing to their manufactural advantages, the sales of synthetic oral health ingredients were nearly 3x higher than the sales of bio-based oral health ingredients.

Nonetheless, consumers are despising chemical-based products for their negative impacts on health. Moreover, the green dentistry trend is emerging as an important catalyst in growing popularity of oral healthcare products with bio-based oral health ingredients. Dental healthcare professionals, including dentists and orthodontists, are recommending chemical-free oral care products. This is forcing manufacturers to adopt natural or bio-based oral health ingredients and adopt a clean label with a full ingredients list to boost sales.

A robust research methodology used during the course of the FactMR report to analyze growth of the global oral health ingredients market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This section explains the secondary and primary research approaches used to derive the oral health ingredients market growth prospects. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.

Have Any Question? Ask Our Industry Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3467

About FactMr

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/