Global Optocouplers Market by Region, Manufacturers, Product and End Users to 2024

An optocouplers, also called opto-isolator, optical coupler, opto coupler, photocoupler or optocouplers, is a passive optical component that can combine or split transmission data (optical power) from optical fibers. It is an electronic device which is designed to transfer electrical signals by using light waves in order to provide coupling with electrical isolation between its input and output. The main purpose of an optocoupler is to prevent rapidly changing voltages or high voltages on one side of a circuit from distorting transmissions or damaging components on the other side of the circuit.
An optocoupler contains a light source often near an LED which converts electrical input signal into light, a closed optical channel and a photosensor, which detects incoming light and either modulates electric current flowing from an external power supply or generates electric energy directly. The sensor can either be a photoresistor, a silicon-controlled rectifier, a photodiode, a phototransistor or a triac.
The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Telecommunications, Cable TV, Military and Aerospace, Industrial Motors, Automotive and others (computers and office equipment, plasma displays).
The market for Optocouplers is fragmented with players such as Fairchild, Toshiba, Avago (FIT), Vishay Intertechnology, Renesas, Sharp, ISOCOM, LiteOn, Everlight Electronics, Standex-Meder, Electronics, IXYS Corporation, Kingbright Electronic, NTE Electronics, Plus Opto, etc. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.
The unique characteristics of Optocouplers, together with their growing significance in multi-channel and bi-directional applications, are anticipated to boost sales. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
Scope of Optocouplers: Optocouplers Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Segmentation by product type
Non-linear Optocouplers
Linear Optocouplers
Segmentation by application:
Telecommunications
Cable TV
Military and Aerospace
Industrial Motors
Automotive
Others
In Global market, the top players include
Fairchild
Toshiba
Avago (FIT)
Vishay Intertechnology
Renesas
Sharp
ISOCOM
LiteOn
Everlight Electronics
Standex-Meder Electronics
IXYS Corporation
Kingbright Electronic
NTE Electronics
Plus Opto
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Advantages: These reports offer you
Well-structured information on particular themes
Research and analysis performed by well acquainted analysts with particular themes
Market trends and forecasts by region and country
Analysis on players in a given market
Trends on technologies
Market share data of products
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the Global Optocouplers (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Optocouplers market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key Global Optocouplers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Optocouplers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Optocouplers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
