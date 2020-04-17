In this report, the Global Optical Waveguide Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Optical Waveguide Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An optical waveguide is a spatially inhomogeneous structure for guiding light, i.e. for restricting the spatial region in which light can propagate. Usually, a waveguide contains a region of increased refractive index, compared with the surrounding medium (called cladding).Optical waveguides are used as components in integrated optical circuits or as the transmission medium in local and long haul optical communication systems.

Waveguide Optical Technologies

Himachal Futuristic Communications

Leoni Fiber Optics

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable

Fujikura Limited

Sumitomo Bakelite

DigiLens

Corning Incorporated

Prysmian

Sterlite Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Channel Waveguide

Planar Waveguide

Segment by Application

Telecom

Oil & Gas

Military & Aerospace

BFSI

Medical

Others

