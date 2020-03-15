Global Optical Transceivers Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2024

The global MEMS microphones market is expected to witness a sigificant growth drivern by key factors including increasing number of MEMS microphones in mobile handsets, expanding voice assistance solutions, increasing adoption of MEMS microphones for hearing aids, and growing importance of MEMS microphones in internet of things (IoT) & automotive applications. According to our research, the market for MEMS microphones is growing at a steady phase. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 13.3 billion units by 2024. Additionally, an increasing interest on rugged MEMS microphones is expected to create new business opportunity for the vendors focusing on piezoelectric MEMS microphones. However, continuous fluctuation of profit margins due to declining average selling price, is the key challenge hindering the progression of global MEMS microphone market.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The global MEMS microphones market is expected to reach $ 2,898.8 million by 2024, growing at 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2024. The market is segmented based on signal to noise ratio (SNR), type, technology, and application. Based on signal to noise ratio (SNR), the market is segmented into less than and equal to 59 db (<= 59 db), greater than 59 db and less than 64 db ( >59 db and < 64 db), and greater than 64 db (>64 db).

Based on type, the market is segmented into analog and digital. The digital segment was dominant in 2017 and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to increased market supply.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into capacitive MEMS microphones and piezoelectric MEMS microphones.

Based on application, the market is segmented into mobile handsets, other consumer electronics, hearing aids, IoT & VR, and others