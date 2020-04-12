In this report, the Global Optical Transceiver Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Optical Transceiver Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An optical transceiver is a device that uses fiber optical technology to send and receive data. The transceiver has electronic components to condition and encode/decode data into light pulses and then send them to the other end as electrical signals. To send data as light, it makes use of a light source, which is controlled by the electronic parts, and to receive light pulses, it makes use of a photodiode semiconductor.

Optical transceivers are a preferred choice because they offer higher bandwidth over long distance. Along with this, it also provides data security. Optical transceivers are easier to install and eliminate the risk of electric sparks.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Finisar

Lumentum

Accelink Technologies

Oclaro

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Foxconn Electronics

Neophotonics

Fujitsu Optical Components

Reflex Photonics

Source Photonics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Form Factor

SFF

SFP

QSFP

CFP

XFP

CXP

by Wavelength

850nm

1310nm

1550nm

Segment by Application

Telecom

Data Center

Enterprise

