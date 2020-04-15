Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Optical Rotary Joints & Slip Rings Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Optic Rotary Joints are a crucial component for interfacing fiber optic and copper infrastructure segments and enable uninterrupted transmission of optical signals while rotating along the common mechanical axis.

Moog

Schleifring

Cobham

Stemmann

MERSEN

RUAG

GAT

Morgan

Cavotec SA

LTN

Pandect Precision

DSTI

NSD

Mercotac

BGB

Molex

UEA

Rotac

Michigan Scientific

Electro-Miniatures

Conductix-Wampfler

Alpha Slip Rings

Hangzhou Prosper

Moflon

Jinpat Electronics

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Single-channel

Dual-channel

Multi-channel

Defense & Aerospace

Industrial & Commercial

Test Equipment

Wind Turbines

Video & Optical Systems

Radar

Others

