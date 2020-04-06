In this report, the Global Optical Position Sensors Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Optical Position Sensors Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Optical position sensors are used to measure the position of a light or an object in one dimension, two dimensions or multiple axes as per the user’s requirement. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow due to ongoing technological innovation which is leading to the development of smaller and efficient chipsets and modules with added functions.

The market for optical position sensors in semiconductor modules and chips is growing rapidly during the forecast period. The changing government laws in Europe and North America is ensuring the need for enhanced safety in automobiles.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sharp Corporation

First Sensors

Hamamatsu Photonics

Micro-Epsilon

Sensata Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Opto Diode Corporation

Siemens

Balluff GmbH

Melexis N.V.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

One Dimensional Optical Position Sensors

Two Dimensional Optical Position Sensors

Multi-Axial Optical Position Sensors

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotives

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

