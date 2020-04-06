In this report, the Global Optical Position Sensors Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Optical Position Sensors Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Optical position sensors are used to measure the position of a light or an object in one dimension, two dimensions or multiple axes as per the user’s requirement. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow due to ongoing technological innovation which is leading to the development of smaller and efficient chipsets and modules with added functions.
The market for optical position sensors in semiconductor modules and chips is growing rapidly during the forecast period. The changing government laws in Europe and North America is ensuring the need for enhanced safety in automobiles.
This report focuses on Optical Position Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Optical Position Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sharp Corporation
First Sensors
Hamamatsu Photonics
Micro-Epsilon
Sensata Technologies
Panasonic Corporation
Opto Diode Corporation
Siemens
Balluff GmbH
Melexis N.V.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
One Dimensional Optical Position Sensors
Two Dimensional Optical Position Sensors
Multi-Axial Optical Position Sensors
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Automotives
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Others
