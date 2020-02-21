Global Optical Coating Market Future Outlook: Market Trends, Growth and Competition Landscape by Regions and Forecast 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Optical Coating Market Research Report: By Type, By Sputter Deposition, By Coating Material, By End-use Industry, By Region : Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Optical coatings are manufactured by depositing metallic or dielectric materials on optical surfaces, such as lenses, to improve reflection, transmission, and other optical properties. These coatings involve deposition of thin layers on the optical component in such a way that the interference modifies reflection, absorption, polarization, and transmission characteristics of the system. The performance of optical coating depends on the coating material, thickness of different layers, number of layers, and the difference in refractive index at the layer interface.

According to MRFR analysis, the global optical coatings market is projected to reach USD 11,788.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.07% during the review period. The surging demand for optical coatings from the growing consumer electronics industry is expected to drive the growth of the global market. Furthermore, advancement in technology in the optical coating fabrication process and the increasing adoption of optical coatings in the automobile industry are further projected to favor the global market growth. Based on type, the anti-reflective coatings segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.45% in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 3,428.5 million by 2023 owing to their enhanced glare-reducing properties, and improved transmission power of the optical components. By coating method, the vacuum Segmentation

By coating material, the global optical coatings market has been bifurcated into metallic materials and dielectric materials.

Based on end-use industry, the global optical coatings market has been segmented into electronics and telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, solar, and others.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global optical coatings market are Edmund Optics Inc. (US), Thorlabs Inc., (US), Angstrom Engineering (Canada), Optiforms, Inc. (US), AbrisaTechnologies (US), Carl Zeiss Jena GmbH (Germany), Inrad Optics (US), MKS Instruments (US), Reynard Corporation (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Optics Balzers AG (Liechtenstein), AMETEK.Inc. (US), II-VI Incorporated (US), DowDuPont, Inc. (US), Berliner Glas Group (Germany), and Optical Coatings Japan (Japan).

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies such as:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Key Findings

As per MRFR analysis, the global optical coatings market is projected to reach USD 11,788.3 million at a robust CAGR of 7.07% during the assessment period.

By type, the anti-reflective coatings segment dominated the global market with 28.45% market share and was valued at USD 2,266.0 million in 2017.

Based on coating method, the vacuum deposition/evaporative deposition segment accounted for the largest market share of 48.13% in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6.64% by 2023.

On the basis of coating material, the metallic materials segment accounted for the largest market share of 54.04% in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 6,217.5 million during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the electronics & telecommunication segment was the largest, valued at USD 2,802.0 million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.63% during the review period.

Asia-Pacific is a growing market for the key market players during the forecast period and accounted the largest market share of 34.36% in 2017. This is attributed to the increasing investments in the solar energy industry by the governments in developing countries, large consumer base, and growing electronics & telecommunication industry.

Intended Audience

• Optical coating manufacturers

• Suppliers and distributors

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers

• Associations

• Governments

• End-use industries

