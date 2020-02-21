Global Ophthalmology Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global ophthalmology devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type (Vision Care Devices, Surgery Devices and Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices), Application (Vision Care, Ophthalmic Wound care, Cataract Surgery, Oculoplastics and Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnosis Clinics, Franchise Optical Stores, Eye Research Institutes, Government Agencies and Academics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Major growing sector under the market segmentation are as follows;
In product Type, the vision care devices are highly used because Increase in geriatric population and eye disorders such as myopia, astigmatism, hyperopia, retinal tears, macular edema, diabetic retinopathy etc., increasing demand for contact lenses, Improved technologies and reduce the overall cost are the factors which boosts the vision care devices market.
In application, the vision care devices are highly used because they are used more often than ophthalmic wound care and other segments.
In end-user, hospitals are growing at the highest CAGR rather than diagnosis clinics and others because of both ophthalmic primary care and management of long term care for ophthalmic chronic conditions takes place in the hospital eye service in OPD.
Key Market Players
The key market players for global ophthalmology devices market are listed below;
Essilor
Marco
Heidelberg Engineering GmbH.
HAAG-STREIT GROUP
Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc.
HOYA Corporation
CIBA VISION
NIDEK CO., LTD.
TOPCON CORPORATION
ZEISS International
Canon Inc.
CooperVision
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
STAAR SURGICAL
AcuFocus, Inc.
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems
