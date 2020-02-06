Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Market Segmented by Product Type, End-User Industry, (2018-2023) and Geography with Growth, Trends and Forecasts

The Latest Industry Report of Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Market Key Drivers Influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, the Challenges and the Risks faced by Key Manufacturers and the Market as a Whole. It also analyzes Key Emerging Trends and their Influencing Impact on Present and Future Development.
2018-2023 Global Online K-12 Education Market Report (Status and Outlook)
n this report, studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Online K-12 Education market for 2018-2023.
K-12 (kindergarten through 12th grade) is the term commonly used for talking about a personÃ¢â¬â¢s first 13 years of schooling before entering university. It also refers to the Elementary and Secondary education. Elementary education starts at the age of five or six. Secondary education is for children aged 12 to 18. Secondary school generally takes place in a high school, which is often divided into junior and senior high. Junior high is for those aged 12 to 15 and senior high for students aged 15 to 18.
Online education is quite different from the traditional concept of education, which involves a school building, a classroom with rows of desks, and a teacher standing next to a chalkboard. Online education offers students more one-on-one time with their instructors. And, most K-12 online programs are inexpensive or even tuition-free.
The cumulative primary and secondary education process in the United States is known as K-12 education. To improve the educational outcomes, many school districts and states in the US are turning to online learning. With the new millennium, online learning at K-12 level has grown from an experiment to a movement. Different types of online education programs are being implemented in the US, such as state virtual schools, charter schools2, multidistrict programs, single district programs, programs run by universities, blended programs, private schools, and consortium based programs to name some of the most common program types. Following the developments in the United States, the availability and popularity of online education in Europe are on the rise.
In Asia, online learning is already reaching many millions of learners. Several countries are putting their entire K-12 curriculum online. This is the region that has the highest growth rate for online learning in the world. At a country level, India has the highest growth rate followed by China and Malaysia.
Over the next five years, projects that Online K-12 Education will register a 28.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 305900 million by 2023, from US$ 67300 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online K-12 Education market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Traditional
Web Facilitated
Online
Segmentation by application:
Teacher
Student
Parents
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
K12 Inc
Pearson
White Hat Management
Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K
Bettermarks
Scoyo
Languagenut
Beness Holding, Inc
New Oriental Education & Technology
XUEDA
XRS
AMBO
CDEL
Ifdoo
YINGDING
YY Inc.
Research Objectives
- To study and analyze the global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Marketing Channel
- Direct Marketing
- Indirect Marketing
- Marketing Channel Development Trend included in Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) industry
- Market Positioning
- Pricing Strategy
- Brand Strategy of Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) market
- Target Client
- Distributors/Traders List
Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Technology Progress/Risk
- Substitutes Threat
- Technology Progress in Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Industry
- Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
- Economic/Political Environmental Change
Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Market Forecast 2018-2023
- Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast 2018-2023
- Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2023
- Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Production Forecast by Type 2018-2023
- Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Consumption Forecast by Application 2018-2023
- Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Price Forecast 2018-2023
Lastly In this Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Market analysis, traders and distributors analysis is given along with contact details. For material and equipment suppliers also, contact details are given. New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.
Key Points Covered in TOC:
Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Market Research Report 2018
Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Market Competition by Manufacturers
Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2017-2018)
Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2017-2018)
Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Market Analysis by Application
Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global Online K-12 Education (Status and Outlook) Market Forecast (2018-2023)
