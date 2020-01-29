Global Online Furniture Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Online Furniture Market Research Report 2019

Global Online Furniture Market Forecast to 2025

Online furniture focuses on retail sales of furniture through the D2C distribution channels of manufacturer, or from online distribution channel of the retailers.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the major share in the online furniture stores market in 2017. The increasing popularity and use of the internet in Europe will drive the growth of the market.

The global Online Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Online Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Online Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CORT

Wayfair

Masco

IKEA Systems

John Boos

MasterBrand Cabinets

Kimball

La-Z-Boy

FurnitureDealer

Steelcase

Rooms To Go

Ashley

Roche Bobois

SICIS

Armstrong Cabinets

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid Wood Type

Metal Type

Jade Type

Glass Type

Other

Segment by Application

Online residential furniture

Online commercial furniture

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Online Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Furniture

1.2 Online Furniture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Online Furniture Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solid Wood Type

1.2.3 Metal Type

1.2.4 Jade Type

1.2.5 Glass Type

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Online Furniture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Online Furniture Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Online residential furniture

1.3.3 Online commercial furniture

1.3 Global Online Furniture Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Online Furniture Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Online Furniture Market Size

1.4.1 Global Online Furniture Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Online Furniture Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Online Furniture Business

7.1 CORT

7.1.1 CORT Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Online Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 CORT Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Wayfair

7.2.1 Wayfair Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Online Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Wayfair Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Masco

7.3.1 Masco Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Online Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Masco Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 IKEA Systems

7.4.1 IKEA Systems Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Online Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 IKEA Systems Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 John Boos

7.5.1 John Boos Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Online Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 John Boos Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 MasterBrand Cabinets

7.6.1 MasterBrand Cabinets Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Online Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 MasterBrand Cabinets Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kimball

7.7.1 Kimball Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Online Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kimball Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 La-Z-Boy

7.8.1 La-Z-Boy Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Online Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 La-Z-Boy Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 FurnitureDealer

7.9.1 FurnitureDealer Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Online Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 FurnitureDealer Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Steelcase

7.10.1 Steelcase Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Online Furniture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Steelcase Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Rooms To Go

7.12 Ashley

7.13 Roche Bobois

7.14 SICIS

7.15 Armstrong Cabinets

11 Global Online Furniture Market Forecast

11.1 Global Online Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Online Furniture Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Online Furniture Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Online Furniture Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Online Furniture Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Online Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Online Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Online Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Online Furniture Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Online Furniture Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Online Furniture Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Online Furniture Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Online Furniture Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Online Furniture Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Online Furniture Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Online Furniture Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

