Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Analysis, Development, Growth and Demand in Upcoming Years

Global Food Delivery and Takeaway Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.25% during 2016 – 2021. The strong growth in Global Food Delivery and Takeaway market is driven by Convenience that these online food ordering platforms provide in food ordering, access to variety of food at one virtual marketplace and option to pay online. Apart from that, the increasing hectic work schedule, congested metropolitan cities, easy access to internet and increasing smartphone penetration has been impelling growth in the Online food ordering and takeaway market.

The orders placed for delivery hold the major percentage share in the total food delivery and takeaway market, and is projected to grow at a faster growth in the future owing to the rise in busy work schedules in the metropolitan cities. The online food ordering is expected to rise in the forecasted period as it easy to use and avoid any ambiguity in food order placement. Among the regions, North America is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the presence of large and well organized food service sector and continuous innovation in the food ordering and delivery segment, Economic growth and high urbanization rate with higher disposable income.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market – Analysis By Order Type, By Region, By Country: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021), Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.25% during 2016 – 2021. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market have been segmented on basis of Order Type (Delivery and Takeaway); By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Netherland, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E and South Africa).

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by Order Type, By Region and By Country:

By Order Type

Delivery

Takeaway

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

MEA

By Country

US

Canada

U.K

Italy

Spain

France

Netherlands

China

Japan

India

Australia

Brazil

Mexico

Saudi Arabia

