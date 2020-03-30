Global Oncology Biomarker Market 2019-2025| Competition Landscape, Share, Growth rate,Revenue and Top Key Players

A biomarker is referred to as a traceable biomolecule, whose presence found in body fluids such as blood, serum, urine, and tumor fluid that indicates disease or an underlying condition such as cancer.
In 2018, the global Oncology Biomarker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The drivers that has significant impact on the global Oncology Biomarker market have been identified in this report. In broader terms, the drivers have been categorized under economic, political, geographical, social, cultural, and technological factors affecting the Oncology Biomarker market growth. The drivers can be independent or interconnected. Additionally, the drivers can vary over time.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott Laboratories
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Eli Lilly and Company
F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Genomic Health
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Novartis AG
Merck & Co.
Pfizer
Qiagen N.V.
Oncology Biomarker Market Segmentation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery And Development
Prognostics
Risk Assessment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
