FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Global On-the-go Food Packaging Market Set to Deliver Major Revenue Shares by the end of 2026 | Key Players are Mondi Group, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the on the go food packaging market during the period from 2017-2026. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global on the go food packaging market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 6.3% CAGR during the period until 2026.

Increasing demand for on-the-go foods, coupled with proactive consumer lifestyles has driven the demand for effective packaging solutions. New designs and innovative solutions for on-the-go food packaging are emerging across the globe. According to FactMR’s latest market study, the global market for on-the-go food packaging is forecasted to expand at a value CAGR of 6.3% during the period, 2017-2026. By the end of this forecast period, the global on-the-go food packaging market is estimated to register sales of over 7,350 thousand tons of on-the-go food packaging products across the globe.

The report reveals that polyethylene terephthalate will remain a highly-used packaging material in the global on-the-go food packaging market throughout the forecast period. In 2017, more than 1,600 thousand tons of on-the-go food packaging products sold in the world were made of polyethylene terephthalate. The report has also observed a growing use of high density polyethylene and aluminum as key on-the-go food packaging materials in the global packaging landscape. Over the forecast period, on-the-go food packaging products made of aluminum and high density polyethylene will register robust volume CAGRs.

Effective use of rigid containers to carry and serve on-the-go foods has driven their demand in the global on-the-go food packaging landscape. Over the forecast period, rigid boxes are estimated to register highest volume CAGR of 6.3% in terms of packaging type. Key findings from the report also reveal that majority of on-the-go food packaging products will be used for convenience food applications. The application of on-the-go food packaging in convenience foods is estimated to account for approximately 50% of the overall global market volumes during the forecast period. Through 2026, majority of on-the-go food packaging products will be fabricated through thermoforming techniques.

Leading companies in the global on-the-go food packaging market have been profiled in the report. Companies namely, Mondi Group, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamäki Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Berry Plastic Group, Inc. are expected to spearhead the production of on-the-go food packaging products across the globe during the forecast period. Integrating smart packaging technologies and introducing new packaging designs will be a key characteristic of the global on-the-go food packaging manufacturing landscape in the foreseeable future.

