Global On-board Charger Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024- Marketresearchnest.com

A battery charger, or recharger, is a device used to put energy into a secondary cell or rechargeable battery by forcing an electric current through it. Compared with off-board chargers, on-board chargers supplies lower power.

Most battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) manufacturers in Europe and the US have been adopting onboard chargers with a power output between 3 to 3.7 kilowatts (kW). Now, EV manufacturers are moving towards onboard chargers with a power output greater than 6.6 kW to reduce charging time.

While high-end PHEVs are contributing to this trend, lower-end models in this segment are still using 3.7 kW onboard chargers. Onboard chargers with power ratings between 3 to 3.7 kW are expected to remain dominant, accounting for 63% of sales even in 2022.

More than 15 major companies supply onboard chargers globally, with BYD, Lear Corporation and Panasonic in key positions as suppliers for BYD, Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf. By way of high-volume manufacturing and strategic partnerships, onboard charger suppliers in Europe and the US will be able to lower the price of their products.

According to this study, over the next five years the On-board Charger market will register a 23.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2620 million by 2024, from US$ 760 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in On-board Charger business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lower than 3.0 kilowatts

3.0 – 3.7 kilowatts

Higher than 3.7 kilowatts

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

PHEV

EV

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BYD

Nichicon

Tesla

Infineon

Panasonic

Delphi

LG

Lear

Dilong Technology

Kongsberg

Kenergy

Wanma

IES

Anghua

Lester

Tonhe Technology

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global On-board Charger (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of On-board Charger market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global On-board Charger manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the On-board Charger with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of On-board Charger submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

