Global Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growing numbers of working mothers, rising birth rate, the inability of mothers to lactate sufficiently and health benefits offered by oligosaccharide are driving the oligosaccharide in the infant nutrition market.

The key market players for global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are listed below;

DuPont Nutrition & Health

FrieslandCampina Domo

Abbott

Ingredion

Carbosynth

Dairy Crest

Dextra Laboratories Limited

Elicityl SA

Inbiose NV

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

Tereos

ZuChem

The global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented into;

Type

Source

Form

The global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on type into galactooligosaccharides, human milk oligosaccharides, fructooligosaccharides, and others. In 2018, the galactoligosaccharides segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share.

The global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on source into bacteria, plants, algae, fungi, and others. In 2018, bacteria segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share.

The global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on form into powder and liquid. In 2018, powder segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=12242

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]