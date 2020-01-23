Global Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market 2017: Key Players – Agilent, Sigmaaldrich, Illumnia, MYcroarray, CustomArray

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
Oligo pools, which are high diversity collections of oligonucleotides, are utilized to generate CRISPR guide RNA (sgRNA) libraries for cloning into expression vectors. Accuracy and uniformity of oligo synthesis are critical to ensure specificity of targeting and oligo representation.This report studies the Oligonucleotide Pool/Library market, the Oligonucleotide Pool/Library is the array of the Oligonucleotide. They are used for gene chips, electrophoresis and so on.
The global Oligonucleotide Pool Library market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Eurogentec S.A
Agilent
Sigmaaldrich
Illumnia
L.G.C Biosearch Technologies
Eurofins Genomics
Roche NimbleGe
Integrated DNA Technologies
Nitto Denko Avecia Inc
General Biosystems
MYcroarray
Twist Bioscience
CustomArray
LC Sciences
Creative Biogene
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
12K Different Oligo per Pools
90K Different Oligo per Pools
Others
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Target Capture
CRISPR/Cas9 Designs
Gene Synthesis
Library Preparation
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
