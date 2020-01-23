Global Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market 2017: Key Players – Agilent, Sigmaaldrich, Illumnia, MYcroarray, CustomArray

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

Oligo pools, which are high diversity collections of oligonucleotides, are utilized to generate CRISPR guide RNA (sgRNA) libraries for cloning into expression vectors. Accuracy and uniformity of oligo synthesis are critical to ensure specificity of targeting and oligo representation.This report studies the Oligonucleotide Pool/Library market, the Oligonucleotide Pool/Library is the array of the Oligonucleotide. They are used for gene chips, electrophoresis and so on.

The global Oligonucleotide Pool Library market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Eurogentec S.A

Agilent

Sigmaaldrich

Illumnia

L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

Eurofins Genomics

Roche NimbleGe

Integrated DNA Technologies

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

General Biosystems

MYcroarray

Twist Bioscience

CustomArray

LC Sciences

Creative Biogene

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

12K Different Oligo per Pools

90K Different Oligo per Pools

Others

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Target Capture

CRISPR/Cas9 Designs

Gene Synthesis

Library Preparation

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Specifications

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

1.2.1.1 12K Different Oligo per Pools

1.2.1.2 90K Different Oligo per Pools

1.2.1.3 Others

1.2.2 by Application

1.2.2.1 Target Capture

1.2.2.2 CRISPR/Cas9 Designs

1.2.2.3 Gene Synthesis

1.2.2.4 Library Preparation

1.2.2.5 Others

1.2.3 by Regions

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

2.2 Upstream

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

2.3.2 Dynamics

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Eurogentec S.A

8.1.2 Profile

8.1.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Agilent

8.2.1 Profile

8.2.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Sigmaaldrich

8.3.1 Profile

8.3.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Illumnia

8.4.1 Profile

8.4.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

8.5.1 Profile

8.5.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Eurofins Genomics

8.6.1 Profile

8.6.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Roche NimbleGe

8.7.1 Profile

8.7.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Integrated DNA Technologies

8.8.1 Profile

8.8.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

8.9.1 Profile

8.9.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 General Biosystems

8.10.1 Profile

8.10.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 MYcroarray

8.12 Twist Bioscience

8.13 CustomArray

8.14 LC Sciences

8.15 Creative Biogene

