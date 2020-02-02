Global Oleochemicals Market And Growing At A Cagr Of 6.9% From 2013 To 2018.

This study turns the spotlight on the global oleochemicals market by analyzing key trends and projecting its growth trajectory over the next few years. The report on the oleochemicals market assumes importance in the backdrop of an increasing demand for these substances in industries such as personal care, soaps and detergents, lubricants, plastics, rubbers, coatings, and paper. The modern applications of oleochemicals are decidedly different than most conventional ones, making this report a valuable investigation of the current and anticipated status of the oleochemicals market. The report is comprised of an array of tables, info-graphics, and analyses that offer a complete and realistic view of the global market for oleochemicals.

Our analysts make use of the most coveted and trusted industry databases and research tools to gather, scrutinize and assess information from over a hundred different sources to create a single, cohesive and reliable study. This report studies the global oleochemicals market by both product type and applications. The application segments are assessed from the revenue and volume standpoint for the years ranging from 2010 to 2018. In order to further validate their analysis and derive precise market numbers, our analysts rely on secondary research for every segment of the research report. These findings are further corroborated via interviews and inputs from C-level executives representing reputable names in the global and regional oleochemicals market.

Overview of the Global Oleochemicals Market

This report forecasts that the global oleochemicals market will expand to 15 million tons by 2018, from its market volume of 13 million tons in 2010. This puts the market on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) trajectory of about 6.0% between 2013 and 2018. According to the findings of the study, Asia Pacific market for oleochemicals shows brisk growth at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2013 to 2018. Based on the type of products, the personal care and soap and detergents market represents the biggest portion of the global oleochemicals market.

However, over the forecast period, the fastest growth will be exhibited by the food and beverages segment at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2013 and 2018. By market share, Asia Pacific leads with a 68% share of the entire oleochemicals market as of 2011. This region overshadows others by capacity as well, with a 60% of the global oleochemicals capacity in 2011.

Consumers’ growing inclination towards environment-friendly products is stimulating growth in the oleochemicals market to a significant degree. Moreover, government bodies continue to implement initiatives that are conducive to the growth of this market. At the same time, growth could be curtailed due to a lack of maximum utilization rates in the industry as well as a surge in feedstock cost – a factor that is most conspicuous in the European market.