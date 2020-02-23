Global Oleochemicals Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global oleochemicals market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Increasing use of oleochemicals in soaps, detergents, food, and beverages industries and an increase in demand from end-use costumers driving the market. On the other hand, the fluctuating price of raw materials and unavailability of the raw material is hampering the growth of the market.

The key market players for the global oleochemicals market are listed below;

Wilmar International Ltd. Emery Oleo chemicals KLK OLEO Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd. Procter & Gamble Godrej Alnor Oil Company BASF SE Berg + Schmidt Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Co. KG Ecogreen Oleochemicals Evonik Industries AG IOI Corporation Berhad Kao Corporation VVF LTD

The market is further segmented into; Type Derivative Sector

The global oleochemicals market is segmented based on type into four notable segments as fatty acids, fatty alcohols, glycerin, and others. The fatty acid is segmented on the basis of application into soap & detergent, intermediates, plastics, rubber, paper, rubber, coatings & resins, personal care, food & feed, and others. Fatty acids are segmented on the basis of type into Cocamidopropyl betaine and others. Fatty alcohols are segmented on the basis of application into soap & detergent, personal care, lubricants, amines, and others. Fatty alcohols are segmented on the basis of type into sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) and others. Glycerine is sub-segmented on the basis of application into soap, pharmaceutical & cosmetic, alkyd resin, food, polyurethanes, tobacco, and others. In 2018, the fatty acid market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share in 2025.

The global oleochemicals market is segmented based on sector into eight notable segments; soaps & toiletry, automotive components, detergents, food & beverages, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals & personal care, polymers, and others. In 2018, soaps & toiletry segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The global oleochemicals market is segmented based on derivatives into seven notable segments; surfactants, esters, amines, agrochemicals, bio-lubricants, bio-polyols, and others. In 2018, the surfactants market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share in 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions; North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa Covered in this report The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oleochemicals market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market. You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

