Global Oleochemical Fatty Acids Market Size & Share, Forecast by 2025

The global market for natural fatty acids will grow from nearly $13.5 billion in 2018 to $17.5 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Includes

39 data tables and 26 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for oleochemical fatty acids

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Coverage of history, chemical composition, structure, sources and production of fatty acids from fats and oils

Snapshot of changes in the oleochemical industry and recent and future developments

Detailed description of natural fatty acids and glycerin, their composition and characteristics

Insights of impact of government policies and international guidelines and legislation

Dossier of technology developments covering highlights of research projects and programs

Comprehensive company profiles of the major players in the market, including Ashland Inc., BASF Corp., Emery Oleochemicals, Ferro Corp., Kao Oleochemical, Oleochem India Pvt. Ltd., and Timur Oleochemicals

Report Scope

This report provides an understanding of how the composition of various fats and oils transform into the range, quality and types of acids produced, and the applications for which those acids can be used. It explores the various attributes of different acid types and how these cuts compete with synthetically-formed products from the petrochemical route and the major applications outlets.

This study discusses the developments and research that demonstrate the green credentials of the oleochemical family and how these credentials are changing the environmental profile of the chemical-using industry.

Market shares provided by leading and active merchant players are profiled. The report looks at how government incentives and regulations have impacted the industry, especially with respect to self-sufficient energy resources and animal fat classification. It also assesses the impact of rising raw material prices, tight supply and demand curves for certain acid chains, the uncertainty of the economy in many of the developed countries around the world, and the impact of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) accreditation.

The study covers the following fatty acid types:

Stearic acid.

Distilled fatty acids.

Fractionated fatty acids.

Polyunsaturated acids, including tall oil fatty acids.

Oleic acids.

