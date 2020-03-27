Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-oleic-acid-cas-112-80-1-market-analysis-andamp;-trends-to-2025



Oleic Acid is a fatty acid that occurs naturally in various animal and vegetable fats and oils. It is an odorless, colorless oil, although commercial samples may be yellowish. In chemical terms, oleic acid is classified as a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, abbreviated with a lipid number of 18:1 cis-9. It has the formula CH3(CH2)7CH=CH(CH2)7COOH. The term “oleic” means related to, or derived from, olive oil which is predominantly composed of oleic acid.

Oleic Acid industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Oleic Acid industry, the current demand for Oleic Acid product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Oleic Acid products on the market do not sell well; Oleic Acid’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Oleic Acid industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.

In 2015 the global oleic acid production reached 7.69 million tons as the average growth rate of 4.1% from 2011. In the next five years, the global consumption of Oleic Acid will grow under at a growth rate of 5%.

Oleic Acid product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Oleic Acid, Chinese domestic Oleic Acid has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported Oleic Acid. Developed areas such as North America, Europe, Japan are the still the main

consumers, their consumptions volume share is about 65%.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Oleic Acid industry is not only begin to transit to high-end Oleic Acid products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market is valued at 3970 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

pt. musim mas

PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals

PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia

Cisadane Raya Chemicals

Eastman

VVF – Fatty Acids

emeryoleo

Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia

pacificoleo

KLK OLEO

Southern Acids Industries

Sichuan Tianyu

Jiangsu jin ma

Akzonobel(Shandong base)

Wilmar Group

IOI Oleochemical

Oleon

Kao

Godrej Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Premium grades

Commercial Grades

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Intermediate

Plastic

Textiles & Leathers

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-oleic-acid-cas-112-80-1-market-analysis-andamp;-trends-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com