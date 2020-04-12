In this report, the Global OLED Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global OLED Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An organic light-emitting diode (OLED) is a light-emitting diode (LED) in which the emissive electroluminescent layer is a film of organic compound that emits light in response to an electric current.

OLED technology is used in commercial applications such as displays for mobile phones and portable digital media players, car radios and digital cameras among others, as well as lighting.

The global OLED market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on OLED volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall OLED market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics

LG Display

Universal Display Corporation

AU Optronics

BOE Technology

Tianma Microelectronics

Osram

Acuity Brands

Konica Minolta

OLEDworks

Lumiotec

Royole Corporation

Kopin Corporation

Pixelligent Technologies

Luminescience Technology (Lumtec)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Panel Type

Rigid

Flexible

Others

by Material

FMM

RGB

WOLED

Segment by Application

Smartphone

TV

Automotive

NTE

