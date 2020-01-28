Global Oleate Esters Market 2016 – 2024 : Croda International Plc., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Kao Corp., and Acme Chem.

Researchmoz added latest report “Oleate Esters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Oleate Esters Market: Overview

Oleate Esters are known as the esters or salts of oleic acids. Esters are synthesized by the reaction between alcohol and oleic acids in presence of catalysts. They are obtained from natural sources such as animal fats and vegetable oils, most preferably palm oil, canola oil, soybean oil, etc. As they are obtained from natural raw materials, they are preferred over other chemical compounds.

Generally, oleate esters are manufactured using natural resources such as vegetable oils and animal fats as their raw materials. Besides, the demand for oleate esters is expected to rise in future as well due to rapid rate of industrialization as well as awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of using them. Due to these reasons, manufacturers are looking for alternative raw materials which can be used as substitutes instead of the conventional natural raw materials. By utilizing chemicals it would be easier to obtain oleate esters at a large scale.

The market is expected to experience constant change as a result of improvement in the techniques involved in the manufacturing processes. Due to the constant changes in the market, there can be improvements in the standard and quality of oleate esters, which in turn would change the dynamics of the market. The market players operating are investing large amount of their revenues in the development of new and better products by carrying out R&D activities. This would eventually bring about change in the overall market of oleate esters.

Global Oleate Esters Market: Scope of the Study

The report estimates and forecasts the Global Oleate Esters market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Global Oleate Esters market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.

The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the Global Oleate Esters market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of Global Oleate Esters and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the Global Oleate Esters market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for Global Oleate Esters between 2016 and 2024.

Global Oleate Esters Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the Global Oleate Esters market by dividing it into product, application and geography segments. The products have been segmented into ceramics, glasses, polymers, composites and metals & alloys (M&A). The applications are segmented into medical devices, automotive, aerospace, electricals & electronics (E&E), industrial, power and others. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of Global Oleate Esters in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Global Oleate Esters Market: Competitive Analysis

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Procter & Gamble, Wilmar International Ltd., and Croda International Plc. and Others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable). Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The Global Oleate Esters market has been segmented as follows:

Oleate Esters Market – Product Analysis



– Methyl Oleate

– Ethyl Oleate

– Butyl Oleate

– Tri-methylolpropane Trioleate (TMPTO)

– Others

Oleate Esters Market – Application Analysis

– Agrochemical

– Cosmetics

– Lubricant

– Plasticizer

– Absorbent

– Others

Oleate Esters Market – Regional Analysis

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– Egypt

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

