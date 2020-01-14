Global Oilseed Farming Market In Market Trends, Segmentation, Analysis Forecast Report | QY Research Group – 2025

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Oilseed Farming Market – 2019” research report to its database

Oilseed Farming market includes establishments involved in growing oilseed crops and producing seeds. These crops are typically grown in open fields and have an annual growth cycle.

Big data farming, also known as precision farming, is being widely being used in several developed countries to make oilseed production more efficient. Precision agriculture collects real time data on weather, soil and air quality, crop maturity, equipment, labor costs and availability to carry out agriculture activities. Farmers use these techniques to determine the amount of nutrients, water, seed and other inputs required to produce a wide range of oilseed crops on diverse soil environments, thereby increasing farm and crop yield.

In 2018, the global Oilseed Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Burrus Seed Farm

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Hefei Fengle Seed

Land O’Lakes

Diester Industries

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soybean Farming

Sunflower Farming

Safflower Farming

Flax Farming

Rape Farming

Canola Farming

Sesame Farming

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Food

Industriay

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

