Global Oilfield Water Treatment Services Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2028

Importantly, the ability to reduce produced water and to curb freshwater supply can improve oilfield operator profitability and contribute to water conservation. To meet up with several objectives, operators have been utilizing various physical, biological, and chemical oilfield water treatment services for produced water management. Subsequently, the aim of the oilfield water treatment services study is to analyze the most recent trends and dynamics in the global and regional oilfield water treatment services market.

Global Oilfield Water Treatment Services Market: Market Dynamics

Water shortage and environmental issues are the most important concerns around the globe. Federal government across the world have been attempting measures to preserve groundwater utilized in an oilfield, thereby proliferating a substantial level of opportunities for oilfield water treatment service providers. Furthermore, the global oilfield water treatment services market is heavily affected by events like unrest in oil-producing regions (Iran and Iraq), new oil field discoveries, and advances in oil extraction technology. In addition to this, many water-stressed nations with oilfields are considering ways to supplement their limited freshwater resources by focusing on economic and efficient methods associated with the oilfield water treatment services to treat oilfield water.

Growth areas in the oilfield water services market include enhanced oil recovery with treated produced water adding value to the oil field through reinjection. Government regulations pertaining to promote investment in advance technologies are stipulated to augment the growth in the oilfield water treatment services market. Aforementioned factors delineating a positive outlook for the oilfield water treatment services market.

Global Oilfield Water Treatment Services Market: Market Segmentation

The global oilfield water treatment services market can be segmented on the basis of service type, treatment technology, the drilling technique, and region.

On the basis of service type, the global oilfield water treatment services market can be segmented as:

Solids Removal Pond Management Saltwater Disposal

On the basis of treatment technology, the global oilfield water treatment services market can be segmented as:

UV and Chemical Oxidation Treatment Voraxial Impeller-Induced Cyclonics Gas Flotation Media Filtration Membrane Treatment Technology Ion Exchange Others (Dewvaporation etc.)

On the basis of the drilling technique, the global oilfield water treatment services market can be segmented as:

Global Oilfield Water Treatment Services Market: Regional Outlook

Astonishing level of oil production in the countries, such as the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, and Canada supports the growth of oilfield water treatment services market. Moreover, various legislations and strategies adopted by the industrialized and developing countries, such as the EU Water Framework Directive, Environmental Impact Factor (EIF) in Norway etc. are poised to encourage the demand for oilfield water treatment services. The U.S. shale oil output is hitting a hefty amount of production in the recent years. In the medium term, an outlook for North America oilfield water treatment services market is likely to be bolstered by ongoing shale oil exploration & production activities.

Oil sanctions enforced by the U.S. against Iran is expected to steer the oilfield water treatment services market and squarely influence the volatility of the price of oil. Additionally, oilfield water treatment services market is significantly influenced by healthy relationships between Saudi Arabia and Russia on managing oil markets. One of the geopolitical realities, which have strengthened Russia’s global position significantly. Also, demarcating the positive trend for oilfield water treatment services market. In South East Asia and Pacific, especially in ASEAN, there has been a growing need for produced water treatment technologies, including oilfield water treatment services on the backdrop of a rising number of mature oil fields in the region. As a result, there is an extended focus in Southeast Asia on oilfield water treatment services that are both cost-efficient and effective.

In a nutshell, public policies, geopolitics, and growing demand for oil are bolstering the oilfield water treatment services market.

Global Oilfield Water Treatment Services Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global oilfield water treatment services market discerned across the value chain include:

Onshore oilfield water treatment services

Offshore oilfield water treatment services

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Veolia Water Technologies

WSP Global Inc.

