Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2022

Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market Highlights:

The global Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market is forecasted to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2022).

Oilfield equipment is an equipment that extracts oil and gas from the reservoir. In order to reduce the capital expenditure of these equipment, the oilfield operators take this equipment on rent or lease. Due to growing energy demand, oilfield equipment rental is highly developing market. Oilfield equipment are generally used in drill pipe, drill subs and others.

Global increasing demand for energy has resulted in rapid increase in the offshore drilling activities to meet the increasing demand, which ultimately has provided significant boost to the Oilfield Equipment Rental Services market. Moreover, new oil reserve discoveries increase the drilling and exploration activities in coming years which upsurge the demand for the market. However, environmental risks and strict government regulations for drilling as well as increasing focus on renewable energy may hinder the market growth of the market.

Competitive Dashboard

Halliburton Co. (U.S.), Oil States International Inc. (U.S.), Schlumberger Ltd (U.S.), Superior Energy Services Inc. (U.S.), and Weatherford International Ltd. (Switzerland), Baker Hughes (U.S.), National Oilwell Varco (U.S.), Cameron International Inc. (U.S.), Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland), B&B Oilfield Equipment Corp (U.S.).

Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Industry Segments Analysis:

The global Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market is segmented on the basis of Drilling Equipment, Pressure & Flow Control Equipment, application and region.

Based on Drilling Equipment, the market has been segmented into Drill Pipe, Drill Collars, Heavv-Wate, Drill Subs and others.

Based on Pressure & Flow Control Equipment, the market has been segmented into BOP, Valves & Manifolds, and others.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into onshore and offshore.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Regional Market Analysis:

Asia Pacific and Europe are the other major market for the Oilfield Equipment Rental Services. Increasing demand for energy due to urbanization & industrialization from the countries such as India, China, and Indonesia among others driving the demand of the market in Asia Pacific region. The Europe drill bit market is expected to be dominated by countries such as U.K, Norway and Russia. The development of unconventional oil and gas exploration activities such as shale, is driving the market in the region.

North America dominates the Oilfield Equipment Rental Services market. The U.S. accounts for the largest market share in the North American region. The advancements in unconventional drilling technologies, which have attracted capital for oil and gas drilling projects. Additionally, most of the major player are operating in this region. This has the positive influence on the growth of the market.

Intended Audience

Oilfield equipment rental services manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market, By Drilling Equipment

4.1 Drill Pipe

4.2 Drill Collars

4.3 Heavy-Wate

4.4 Drill Subs

Continue…

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market, By Drilling Equipment

Table 2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market, By Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

Table 3 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market, By Regions

Table 4 North America Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market, By Drilling Equipment

Table 5 North America Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market, By Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

Continue…

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Drilling Equipment

Figure 2 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market: By Drilling Equipment (%)

Figure 3 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market: By Pressure & Flow Control Equipment (%)

Figure 4 Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market: By Region

Continue…

